Trump shares letter from Palestinian leader Abbas after assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump released a letter from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas late Tuesday night, following an assassination attempt on Trump.

In his letter, Abbas expressed "grave concern" over the assassination attempt and noted that he had seen footage of the incident. "Acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order," he wrote.

2 View gallery The letter; Trump and Abbas in 2017 ( Photo: AFP )

"Despicable acts of attempted or successful assassinations are acts of weakness with failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts. Differences must be resolved through communication with freedom of expression. Our thoughts are also with the families of those who lost their life and were injured. Wishing you strength and safety."

Trump posted the letter on his Truth Social platform, adding beneath Abbas's well-wishes with a sharpie: "Mahmoud - So nice - Thank you - Everything will be good. Best Wishes."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, and will then fly to Florida to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Netanyahu is expected to spend the weekend in the U.S.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump ( Photo: EPA )

Trump initially announced his meeting with Netanyahu would take place on Wednesday, then deleted the post, correcting it to Thursday, and finally said that "at Netanyahu's request," the meeting would be held on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, tomorrow. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again," Trump wrote in the now-deleted post.

"Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.