Israeli Air Force carrying out strikes on two ports in Yemen

According to reports from Yemen, the Israeli Air Force struck the ports of Hodeidah and Al-Salif, targets specifically named in the IDF’s evacuation warning issued last Sunday. Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported that more than ten airstrikes were carried out on the two sites.

