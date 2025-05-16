Israeli Air Force carrying out strikes on two ports in Yemen

IDF hits Hodeidah, Salif ports after Houthi missile fire, as mass pro-Gaza marches take place in Yemen; Strikes comes after Sunday’s port evacuation warning and hours after Trump’s regional visit

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israeli Air Force
Israel
Yemen
Houthis
IDF
Five days after the IDF issued a warning of imminent strikes in Yemen—a message reiterated by the military's Arabic-language spokesperson—the Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out attacks on Yemeni soil.
According to reports from Yemen, the Israeli Air Force struck the ports of Hodeidah and Al-Salif, targets specifically named in the IDF’s evacuation warning issued last Sunday. Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported that more than ten airstrikes were carried out on the two sites.
Footage from Yemen
The strikes coincided with the weekly Friday marches held in the Yemeni cities of Sanaa, Saada, and others in solidarity with Gaza. This week’s demonstrations were held under the slogan: “With Gaza, to confront genocide and starvation.” At the same time, the Israeli Air Force continued its operations in the Gaza Strip, including strikes in the Tel al-Zaatar area in northern Gaza.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בחודיידה תימן תקיפות בחודיידה תימן
Israeli Air Force strikes in Yemen
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Despite a series of ballistic missile launches by the Houthis toward Israel in recent days, no Israeli response had been recorded until now.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בחודיידה תימן תקיפות בחודיידה תימן
Yemen
Last Sunday, five days after Israeli strikes disabled the airport in Sanaa, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued an unusual evacuation warning for three ports in Yemen—Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif, all in the Hodeidah province. Unlike previous warnings, no immediate follow-up strike was carried out, though Adraee repeated the warning later in the week.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""