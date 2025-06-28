Israeli stars shock NBA Draft with back-to-back picks

The first round of the NBA Draft just wrapped up, with the Dallas Mavericks selecting forward Cooper Flagg as the #1 overall pick—a move already being hailed as brilliant.

But the big news for Israeli basketball fans? Two Jewish-Israeli players were also drafted in the first round. The Brooklyn Nets selected Israeli guard Ben Saraf with their 26th pick, followed by Israeli-American Danny Wolf with the 27th pick.

NBA DRAFT ( ILTV )

Saraf, born in Israel, played in the European League last season for a German-based team. His pick has sparked some controversy, as he is the fourth guard selected by the Nets in this draft.

Wolf, on the other hand, spent last season playing for Michigan after a brief stint with Yale. Known as a rising star at Michigan, his selection as a forward is seen as less controversial.

Still, fans are questioning why the Brooklyn Nets drafted four guards in the first round. Yet for Israeli basketball fans, this is a historic moment.