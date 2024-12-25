Holy land exodus: Why Bethlehem’s Christians are vanishing

This week, ILTV visited the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, one of Christianity’s oldest and holiest sites, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus. Yet, instead of holiday cheer, the church stands in a somber state, just as it did last year. There are no trees, no lights, and no decorations as the community mourns the challenges brought by 15 months of war.

Bethlehem’s Christian population is struggling to endure.

Separately, Pope Francis criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza for the second time in two days on Sunday, accusing Israel of cruelty and the killing of children. Israel responded by condemning the pope’s statements, calling them disconnected from the reality of its fight against jihadist terrorism.

The controversy had already escalated last week with backlash over a nativity display at the Vatican. The display featured Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism. This sparked outrage, including an open letter from Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who accused the pope of perpetuating a "dangerous blood libel" and distorting history.

Amid these debates, new data highlights the precarious situation of Christians living under Palestinian Authority and Hamas control. A recent report from the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs revealed a sharp decline in the Christian population in these areas, citing violence, weak law enforcement, and religious coercion as the primary causes.

In 1922, Christians made up 11% of the population in Palestinian Authority-controlled regions. Today, they account for less than 1%. In Gaza, the Christian population has dropped from 5,000 before Hamas seized power in 2007 to just 1,000 as of October 2023.

Bethlehem’s plight mirrors these trends. In 1950, Christians represented 86% of the population in Bethlehem and its surrounding villages. Today, that number has dwindled to about 10%.