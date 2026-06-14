Trump turns 80 and Herzog sends warm birthday message: 'You confronted Iran’s empire of evil'

Despite previous sharp criticisms regarding the pardon request for Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog chose to send a heartfelt birthday message to U.S. President Donald Trump, who turns 80 on Sunday.

“Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve,” Herzog wrote.

Trump plans to celebrate his birthday with a series of events, including a UFC match on the White House on Sunday.

1 View gallery Israeli President Isaac Herzog sent birthday wishes to US President Donald Trump ( Photos: Ma'ayan Toaf/ GPO, Kent Nishimura/Reuters )

“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil and for your steadfast commitment to the security of Israel. We will never forget your tireless efforts in securing the release of our beloved hostages," Herzog also said in his birthday message.

"May you lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security and continue to strengthen the unique U.S.-Israel partnership," he continued.

“In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of 80 you gain unique prowess. May you enjoy your beautiful family and many happy birthdays with blessings and joy. Mazal tov!”