A suspect opened fire at a police force in Netanya’s Kiryat Hasharon neighborhood on Saturday evening and was shot by officers and security personnel. He was critically wounded, while no one else was hurt.

The suspect was filmed carrying a long gun before the shooting. The motive remains unclear, though police currently believe the incident was likely not nationalistically motivated.

Gunman fires at police in Netanya, critically wounded

Large forces from the Central District were deployed to the scene and surrounding area. Central District commander Amir Cohen was on his way to the location.

A resident of the neighborhood said the gunfire sent people rushing indoors. “We heard shots, everyone was obviously scared and ran inside,” she said. “I saw people running toward the houses.”

Another resident, Amir, said: “It was very frightening. In the middle of the afternoon, while we were sitting on the balcony, we suddenly started hearing bursts of gunfire. We all immediately ran inside so no one would get hurt. I understood that they had neutralized him.”

Magen David Adom said the report of the shooting was received at its 101 emergency hotline at 7:07 p.m.