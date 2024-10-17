Northern Israel including Haifa, Acre, under rocket fire

Rocket fire targeted northern Israel early on Thursday with sirens activated in and around the cities of Haifa and Acre, in the Carmel Mountain Range and parts of the Jezreel Valley.

The IDF said two projectiles were fired into Israel from Lebanon. One was intercepted and another landed in an open area. No injuries or damage were reported.

2 View gallery Rockets target Jezreel Valley, Carmel Mountain Range ( Photo: Telegram )

2 View gallery Haifa sirens warn of a rocket attack early on Thursday ( Photo: Udi Boch )

Rocket fire targeted the north overnight with multiple sirens heard in the Lower Galilee region around the city of Karmiel after one rocket made a direct hit on a home in the neighboring village of Majd al-Krum on Wednesday wounding at least four people.

Sirens warn of a rocket attack on Haifa ( Udi Boch )





Also, overnight, the military said it intercepted a hostile drone heading to the Southern Arava Desert, over the Mediterranean Sea, before it entered Israeli airspace.

