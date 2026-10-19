Hamas weapons maker, cell commander among 3 killed in IDF Gaza strikes

The IDF said Monday that it killed three Hamas terrorists, including a cell commander and a member of the group's engineering battalion, in a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday. According to the military, the three were involved in preparing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and efforts to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

One of the strikes, carried out in the Tuffah neighborhood of northern Gaza, killed Abdullah Mohammed Khamis Jaber, a member of Hamas' military wing who played a key role in the group's weapons production operations. The IDF said Jaber was involved in manufacturing various weapons and helped restore and develop Hamas' production infrastructure.

IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists in Gaza ( Video: IDF )

In a separate strike in Tuffah, the IDF killed Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbagh, identified as a Hamas cell commander. Another strike in the Jabaliya area killed Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, a member of the engineering battalion of Hamas' military wing.

IDF kills Hamas cell commander, 2 terrorists in Gaza airstrikes ( Photo: IDF )

The military said the three had recently been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli forces and civilians, while also working to restore the terrorist organization's operational capabilities. The airstrikes were carried out to eliminate the threats they posed, the IDF said.

According to the military, precautions were taken before the strikes to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.