U.S. ‘very concerned’ as Hamas delays phase one of Trump’s Gaza plan

The United States is “very concerned” that Hamas is taking so long to complete phase one of Trump’s 20-point plan, according to Israeli diplomat Jeremy Issacharoff.

“I think that Hamas could well have more knowledge about the location of the deceased hostages, and they might be using this to increase the time span that they can resuscitate their power,” Issacharoff said.

He noted that until Hamas completes the transfer and an international force enters Gaza, the group remains in control.

