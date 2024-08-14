Post Office UK 'very sorry' for excluding Israel from delivery list

Post Office UK has apologized after one of its links for sending parcels abroad omitted Israel from a list of around 230 countries and territories.

The Parcels Online link indicates the possibility of sending packages to the Palestinian Authority, Iraq and Yemen – but not Israel. Somalia, Ukraine and Russia are also omitted from the list.

“We work with a number of partners who provide parcel delivery services, and on our main Parcels Online website, which launched in September 2023, our customers have always had Israel as an option to send parcels to," a Post Office UK spokesperson told the London-based Jewish News.





“We have another quote tool which is incorrectly not offering Israel as an option to send parcels to. We’re very sorry for this error and are working with our partners to urgently rectify this error,” the spokesperson also said.

The main website where people should look for how to send parcels to Israel is https://www.postoffice.co.uk/mail/parcelsonline, which correctly includes Israel.

What the Post Office calls its “sub-domain version” – https://parcelsonline.postoffice.co.uk/ – does not list Israel. The Post Office UK spokesman said it was “working to get this fixed as soon as possible.”