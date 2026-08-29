UK official investigated over post saying Netanyahu ‘should have died’ instead of Dolly Parton

A British Cabinet Office employee is under internal investigation after sharing an Instagram post saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have died instead of country music legend Dolly Parton, The Jewish Chronicle reported Friday.
The employee, who has not been publicly identified, reposted the message to a private Instagram story following Parton’s death this week at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.
One of the posts showed a younger Parton wearing a bright pink dress alongside the words: “It should have been Netanyahu.”
The official also shared other posts carrying similar messages. One noted that “Dolly Parton was two years older than Israel when she died,” while another described it as a “cruel world” in which Parton had died while Netanyahu remained alive.
The material also included comments directed at U.S. President Donald Trump and his political supporters, including a message telling members of the MAGA movement to “get out.”
A Cabinet Office spokesperson told The Jewish Chronicle that civil servants are required to comply with the Civil Service Code and government guidance on social media use, including when posting from personal accounts.
The spokesperson described the post as “clearly unacceptable” and said “appropriate action” was being taken.
The Jewish Chronicle said it had contacted the employee for comment but had not received a response.
Parton, one of the most influential figures in country music and a celebrated singer, songwriter and actress, died this week at 80.
Following her death, Trump ordered flags at U.S. public buildings to be flown at half-staff for a week in her honor.
“It’s a real loss for millions of people,” Trump said. “There was never anyone like her, and there never will be again.”
Hours after her death was announced, it was revealed that Parton had died following a “brief battle with cancer.” The type of cancer was not disclosed.