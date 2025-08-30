Israel’s economic future depends on who you ask, says SparkIL chief

Will Israel’s economy recoup by 2026? According to Na'ama Ore of SparkIL, “it depends who you ask.”
SparkIL is a social fintech start-up that runs a peer-to-peer lending platform. Ore spoke with ILTV on its twice-weekly podcast.
“It depends when this war will be over, what's going to happen with the reservists, what's going to be happening with people going back to the North,” Ore explained. “Hopefully we don’t find ourselves in another operation like we just had with Iran.”
Still, Ore noted that there are those who remain optimistic. “When we talk to the optimists, they say within a year or two Israel will be thriving,” she said.
“I like to be with the optimists,” Ore added.
