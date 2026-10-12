Accused of raping two girls, Louisiana man set to become police chief after opponent quits

Christopher Paul, 48, who was arrested last month on suspicion of raping two 13-year-old girls nearly 20 years ago, is poised to become police chief of the small Louisiana town of Elizabeth, despite facing two criminal charges of second-degree rape. With his only opponent having withdrawn from the race, Paul is now the sole candidate for the position, and Louisiana law does not prevent him from taking office while the charges remain unresolved.

The extraordinary situation has sparked criticism in Elizabeth, a town of approximately 400 residents. Local officials are already considering changing how the police chief is selected, as the prospect grows that a man awaiting trial on serious sexual assault charges could soon be responsible for enforcing the law.

Gallery Christopher Paul ( Photo: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office / KPLC )

Paul, a Republican, registered as a candidate for police chief on August 6. About a month later, he was arrested over allegations that he raped two girls, both 13 at the time, in 2005 and 2006. He faces two counts of second-degree rape and was released on $60,000 bail.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, the investigation began in early August after police received a complaint concerning alleged assaults dating back approximately two decades. Detectives interviewed the complainants and additional witnesses before obtaining an arrest warrant. Paul surrendered to authorities on September 8 and was taken into custody.

Paul initially faced another candidate, Zachary LaCaze, who intended to run as an independent in the November 3 election. However, LaCaze announced on September 23 that he was withdrawing after discovering that his federal government employment prevented him from continuing his campaign.

LaCaze works at the Fort Polk military installation and said he was initially told he could run for office provided he did not identify himself with a political party. He later learned that because his opponent was running as a Republican, his candidacy was subject to restrictions under the federal Hatch Act, which limits certain political activities by government employees.

Faced with a choice between keeping his job and continuing his campaign for police chief, LaCaze decided to withdraw.

Speaking to local television station KPLC, LaCaze acknowledged the consequences of his decision.

"I have a lot of concerns if it happens, but it's out of my hands," he said when asked about the possibility that his withdrawal would effectively hand Paul the position.

LaCaze withdrew after the official deadline for new candidates had passed, leaving Paul without an opponent and positioning him to take office without a contested election.

According to Louisiana election authorities, LaCaze's name may still appear on ballots because of the late withdrawal, but notices will be posted at polling locations explaining that the race has been canceled following his departure.

Mayor: ‘We have no authority to change the ballots’

The unusual circumstances have left local officials facing a legal dilemma. Under Louisiana law, a felony conviction can disqualify someone from holding public office, but pending criminal charges alone do not prevent a candidate from running or serving.

Unless Paul is convicted of an offense that would make him ineligible, he remains legally entitled to assume the position. The new police chief's term is scheduled to begin January 1, 2027.

Elizabeth Mayor Mandy Leo Green issued a statement to residents amid the controversy, stressing that neither she nor the town council has the authority to remove Paul from the race.

"Charges are allegations, not a conviction," she emphasized.

"The candidate in question has been arrested and charged, but has not been convicted of any crime. Under the law, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is an important part of our justice system."

Green added that the local administration and town council cannot alter the ballots despite concerns surrounding the election. She invited residents to attend a council meeting scheduled for Monday, October 12, to express their views.

Meanwhile, the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, an American organization dedicated to preventing violence against children, has called on Paul to voluntarily withdraw his candidacy until the criminal proceedings against him are resolved.

Elizabeth Town Hall, Louisiana, USA ( Photo: Z28scrambler / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0 )

Paul declined to comment on the allegations when approached by local media but made clear that he intends to remain in the race.

In response to the situation, the Elizabeth town council has approved a special ballot measure for December 12, allowing residents to decide whether to change the process for selecting their police chief.

Under the proposal, the position would no longer be filled through direct elections. Instead, the police chief would be appointed with the approval of the town council.

According to council documents, the vote will take place about a month after the November election in which Paul is expected to be declared the winner, and less than three weeks before the new police chief's term begins.

It remains unclear when the proposed change would take effect if approved and whether it could have any impact on Paul's anticipated term. The official documents also do not explicitly state whether the decision to hold the vote was prompted by the criminal case.

Residents have another possible option under Louisiana law: a recall procedure aimed at removing an elected official from office.

In a community the size of Elizabeth, initiating such a process would require signatures from 40% of eligible voters, according to state rules.