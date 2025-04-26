Israeli tourist in Japan asked to sign war crimes declaration at Kyoto hotel

An Israeli tourist traveling in Japan said he was stunned when a hotel in Kyoto asked him to sign a declaration stating he had not committed war crimes during his military service in the IDF as a condition for check-in.

The tourist, who recently stayed at the Wind Villa Hotel in Kyoto, said the incident occurred after he presented his Israeli passport at reception. "The clerk handed me this form and told me that without signing it, I wouldn't be allowed to check in," said the man, who served as a combat medic in the Navy reserves.

According to the tourist, the form required him to declare that he had not committed war crimes, including rape, murder of individuals who had surrendered or attacks on civilians. "It’s ridiculous and absurd," he said. "I told him we don't kill women and children. Why would we do that?"

The Israeli initially refused to sign, telling the clerk he did not want to "get into politics." However, the hotel employee informed him that all Israeli and Russian guests were required to sign the declaration.

"In the end, I decided to sign it because I have nothing to hide," he said. "The statement is true—I did not commit any war crimes, and Israeli soldiers do not commit war crimes. I signed because I didn’t want to create problems, and because this form means nothing."

He added that he did not believe the clerk harbored any ill will toward Israel, describing him instead as supportive of peace. "I don't think he's antisemitic, just misinformed," he said.

The form, which the tourist shared, stated: "I have never been involved in any war crimes that violate international law and humanitarian law; I have never committed war crimes, including but not limited to: attacks on civilians (children, women, etc.), killing or mistreating those who have surrendered or been taken as prisoners of war; torture or inhumane treatment; sexual violence, forced displacement, or looting; any other acts that fall under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I have never planned, ordered, aided, abetted, or incited war crimes, nor have I participated in such acts. I pledge to continue complying with international law and humanitarian law and never to engage in war crimes in any form," the document read.

Following the incident, Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen sent a sharply worded letter to Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki, describing the troubling event and raising concerns about potentially discriminatory practices in Kyoto’s hospitality sector against Israeli tourists.

"This discriminatory act, based solely on nationality, caused the guest significant emotional distress and discomfort," Cohen wrote. "We view this incident as extremely serious and unacceptable. It constitutes a blatant violation of Japan’s Hotel Business Law and the values of equality and non-discrimination that we believe are shared by our two nations. Particularly concerning is the fact that this does not appear to be an isolated case."

Speaking to Ynet, Cohen added, "There is and will be no place for discrimination against Israelis, not in Japan and not anywhere else. Japanese authorities have zero tolerance for such cases and have previously taken firm action in a similar incident at another hotel in Kyoto. We will continue to stay vigilant at the embassy and ensure that Israeli tourists can continue to enjoy the Land of the Rising Sun."

The governor of Kyoto informed the Israeli ambassador that the matter has been referred to Kyoto’s city authorities, who dispatched an official to the hotel to investigate the incident on suspicion of a violation of hotel business regulations.

In a response to Ynet, the hotel manager said, "I don't think it is ridiculous. It is mandatory to serve in the army in your country. Since Israel launched a military operation in Gaza in October 2023, we do not know who may have been involved, as young Israelis are required to serve in the army." He continued, "We cannot distinguish between our guests. In any case, we believe we have the right to ensure who we are hosting in our hotel. This step was also intended to guarantee our safety.

"For us, war is something distant, and we have never met people who killed women and children or bombed schools," he added. "It is beyond imagination. This was my personal decision to require the form in order to ensure our security. We have not violated any hotel business law in Japan. A city official has already visited our hotel, conducted an investigation and asked me questions, and I answered. I am confident that we have not broken any laws."

A similar case occurred in Kyoto in June of last year . Following a letter from Ambassador Cohen at the time, the Kyoto governor publicly instructed that no such violations should occur, and then-Foreign Minister Kamikawa announced the matter at a press conference. The hotel employee involved was dismissed.