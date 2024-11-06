Netanyahu congratulates Trump on win, before elections called

Prime minister among first world leaders to congratulate Trump calling it the greatest comeback in history; far-right ministers also cheer after democrats loose

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump for winning the U.S. 2024 presidential elections, even before the results were officially called.
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" Netanyahu said in a post on X.
Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Amir Cohen/ Reuters)
"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" he wrote adding his wife Sara to the message.

Netanyahu has spared with the Biden administration over his handling of the war and made little secret of his hopes for a Trump return.
His far-right coalition partners were also quick to celebrate Trump's success.
Trump declares victory
(Fox News)

"Yesssss, God bless Trump," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on X. Bezalel Smitrich said: "God bless Israel, God bless America."
Trump wins presidential race
(Photo: Win Mcnamee / Getty Images)
Trump declared victory in a speech earlier promising his term to be the golden age of America and thanking those who voted for him including Muslim and Arab Americans.
