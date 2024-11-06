Netanyahu congratulates Trump on win, before elections called

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump for winning the U.S. 2024 presidential elections, even before the results were officially called.
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!" Netanyahu said in a post on X.
"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" he wrote adding his wife Sara to the message.
Netanyahu has spared with the Biden administration over his handling of the war and made little secret of his hopes for a Trump return.
His far-right coalition partners were also quick to celebrate Trump's success.
"Yesssss, God bless Trump," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on X. Bezalel Smitrich said: "God bless Israel, God bless America."
Trump declared victory in a speech earlier promising his term to be the golden age of America and thanking those who voted for him including Muslim and Arab Americans.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: