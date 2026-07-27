Jerusalem police seek public’s help finding children allegedly abducted by Canadian-Israeli mother

Israeli police appealed to the public Monday for help locating a Canadian-born Israeli woman and her two young children as part of an investigation into their suspected abduction by the mother.

Jerusalem District investigators are searching for 20-year-old Alia Joy Hirschberg and her children, 3-year-old Tala Reisel and 1-year-old Natan Yaakov Verona.

Gallery Alia Joy Hirschberg ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to information provided in connection with the investigation, Hirschberg left with the children for an unknown location amid a dispute with their father.

A private investigator hired to locate them later produced information indicating that the mother and children may be in Jerusalem. A complaint was subsequently filed with Israel Police, which has now launched searches to find them.

Tala Reisel ( Photo: Israel Police )

Police said Hirschberg and the children entered Israel in August 2025 and have not been located since.

Investigators at the Lev Habira police station in the Jerusalem District are handling the case and suspect that the children were abducted by their mother.

Natan Yaakov Verona ( Photo: Israel Police )

Police believe the three may currently be in the Jerusalem area.