IDF denies attacking Gaza food line after Hamas claims dozens killed

The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network quoted sources in Gaza who said 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in a strike near the distribution center operated by the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF.) The Reuters news agency also said dozens were killed, basing their report on the Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media.

" The IDF is currently unaware of injuries caused by IDF fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site," the military said in a statement. "The matter is still under review.

