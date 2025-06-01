IDF denies attacking Gaza food line after Hamas claims dozens killed

The IDF on Sunday denied that it had attacked a food line in Rafah after Hamas claimed dozens were killed in an Israeli strike.
The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Network quoted sources in Gaza who said 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in a strike near the distribution center operated by the American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF.) The Reuters news agency also said dozens were killed, basing their report on the Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media.
Other major news outlets, including the BBC, CNN, Sky News,The Washington Post, to name but a few, were quick to repeat the claim.
" The IDF is currently unaware of injuries caused by IDF fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site," the military said in a statement. "The matter is still under review.
GHF said there was no IDF fire in the area of the distribution center. GHF CEO John Ackery said on Saturday that there have been no fatalities or injuries in the aid distribution centers his group operates, despite rumors consistently spread. "These false reports harm the work of our teams on the ground. There had not been any cases of deaths since our distribution efforts began," he said.
The IDF said earlier that troops identified three terrorists transporting explosives they intended to use to rig an area in Khan Younis. The force opened fire and killed the terror squad. The military also said its engineering corps destroyed a 700-meter-long (765 yards) underground tunnel dug 30 meters (100 feet) below ground.