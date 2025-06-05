Senior Hasidic rabbis call for immediate dissolution of Knesset over draft law

The rebbes of Israel’s major Hasidic sects, who comprise the Council of Torah Sages of Agudat Yisrael, called Thursday night for the immediate dissolution of the Knesset,

In a rare gathering at the village of Ora near Jerusalem, the council unanimously declared: “We will not be part of a government that takes part in persecuting the Torah world,” and instructed Agudat Yisrael’s four Knesset members to submit a bill to dissolve parliament.

The declaration comes amid growing tensions in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, which has faced internal divisions over efforts to formalize exemptions for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from mandatory military service. The council’s statement signals a hardening stance by United Torah Judaism, the ultra-Orthodox party that includes Agudat Yisrael.

The council represents Knesset members Yitzhak Goldknopf, Yisrael Eichler, Nussi Roth, and Yaakov Tessler. Its emergency meeting took place as Netanyahu met with Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein and former minister Ariel Atias, who represents the Shas party in coalition negotiations.

