How Hadassah is transforming care for autism and developmental disabilities

In this episode of Hadassah On Call: New Frontiers in Medicine, host Maayan Hoffman is joined by Dr. Ariel Tenenbaum, head of the pediatric department and director of the Down syndrome clinic at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

Dr. Tenenbaum is one of Israel's leading experts in pediatric disabilities, with a particular focus on autism and Down syndrome. He explains what autism is, how it's diagnosed and what the term "on the spectrum" means from a clinical perspective. With clarity and compassion, he walks us through the early signs parents should look out for — and why early detection is so critical.

"Autism is not one condition," Dr. Tenenbaum explains. ""It's a spectrum, and every child presents differently. That's why personalized care and early intervention are so important.""

Dr. Tenenbaum also explores the cutting-edge tools making a difference in diagnosis and treatment, including the growing role of artificial intelligence in identifying developmental delays earlier than ever before. He discusses why early intervention leads to better outcomes and how parents can navigate the overwhelming journey from diagnosis to support.

Dr. Tenenbaum also shares how war and trauma impact children with developmental disabilities — and how Hadassah is adapting to meet their unique needs during these challenging times.

Whether you're a parent or educator or want to understand more about autism and the broader field of intellectual and developmental disabilities, this is a must-listen conversation.

Hadassah On Call: New Frontiers in Medicine is a production of Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America. Hadassah enhances the health of people around the world through medical education, care and research innovations at the Hadassah Medical Organization. For more information on the latest advances in medicine, please head over to hadassah.org. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcast, YouTube or your favorite podcast app. If you haven't already, please leave us a review. It only takes a minute, and when you do, it helps others discover Hadassah On Call.