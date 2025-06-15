Cyprus increases security for Israelis amid fears of Iranian attacks

Cyprus has stepped up security for Israeli tourists following concerns that Iran or its proxies could attempt to target them, Cypriot police said Sunday, as thousands of Israelis remain stranded abroad due to the closure of Israeli airspace .

Authorities have increased police patrols near synagogues, Chabad centers, and hotels where Israelis are staying, particularly in the cities of Paphos and Larnaca. Security measures were also boosted at the international airports in both cities and in crowded areas of Paphos, including the port, promenade, shopping districts and cafés.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The heightened alert comes amid growing fears of Iranian retaliation following Israeli strikes on Iran last week. In 2023, Israeli officials said they had foiled at least two Iranian plots to attack Israeli targets on the island.

In a rare move, Cyprus’ Interior Ministry published a list of public shelters, reflecting concerns that Iran could attempt missile strikes on British military bases in Cyprus. Tehran has accused the bases of assisting Israel in intelligence gathering and missile interception operations.

Thousands of Israelis have arrived in Cyprus in recent days from various locations abroad, seeking to stay as close to home as possible in case sea routes open to Israel. Tour guide David Azriel, based in Cyprus, said he has received hundreds of requests for assistance from Israelis dealing with shortages of money, medication and accommodation.

“I estimate there are at least 30,000 Israelis on the island right now,” Azriel said. “The Cypriot authorities are on high alert and are doing everything they can to protect them.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Council issued a warning against attempts to return to Israel by land through Jordan or Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “Sinai and Jordan are both under Level 4 travel warnings, indicating a high threat level,” the council said. “We strongly advise against traveling through these areas, particularly during this period of heightened tensions.”

More than 100,000 Israelis are currently stuck overseas after Israel closed its skies in response to the security situation. Authorities said the country’s airspace remains shut to civilian flights until further notice.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Israel Airports Authority warned against flying to Larnaca or Athens with hopes of catching a flight back to Israel. “There is no recommendation at this time for Israelis abroad to travel to these cities,” the authority said.

The Transportation and Foreign Ministries said that once security officials authorize the reopening of the skies, flight volume will be limited and delays of several days are expected as operations resume. Travelers were advised to monitor updates from official sources.