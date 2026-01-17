Police probe after fetus found in sewage pipe in Hadera

The Israel police said Saturday that a fetus with no signs of life was found in a sewage pipe at a residential building on Ben-Gurion Boulevard in the Olga neighborhood of Hadera.

Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene after residents reported a sewage blockage that had persisted for several days. According to the initial report, tenants opened the main sewer cover in the building’s yard and discovered what appeared to be a human fetus, estimated at around 23 weeks of gestation.

1 View gallery The scene in Hadera ( Photo: Eitan Glickman )

The residents immediately contacted police and emergency services.

Investigators from the Hadera police station, led by Deputy Commander Erez Amar, along with forensic teams, began collecting evidence at the scene.

“Officers from the Hadera station and forensic units are handling an unusual and tragic incident following a report from a citizen who discovered what appeared to be a fetus with no signs of life,” police said in a statement, adding that the circumstances of the case are under investigation.

Police asked the public to avoid the area due to the sensitivity of the incident and to allow authorities to continue their work.