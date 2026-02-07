Footage shows Hamas commander killed in Gaza with alleged Israeli guidance

Qatar-based Al Jazeera aired unusual footage Friday night that it said came from a hidden camera and allegedly reveals the behind-the-scenes of the killing of Ahmed Zamzam, known as “Abu al-Majd,” a senior official in Hamas ’ internal security apparatus in central Gaza , in December. According to the report, the assassination was carried out by Palestinian gunmen — contrary to Hamas’ claims — who belonged to a local militia operating in Gaza under direct guidance from Israeli intelligence. Al Jazeera aired what it described as rare footage of the incident.

Abu al-Majd, 49, a lieutenant colonel considered a central figure in Hamas’ security apparatus, was killed on Dec. 14, 2025, in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. Gaza’s Interior Ministry said after the killing that one suspect had been arrested and an investigation opened, but conflicting accounts have since circulated in the Strip regarding the identity of the perpetrators and the circumstances of the killing.

The moments of the killing

According to Al Jazeera, which said its report was based in part on “footage from a camera carried by one of the gunmen who took part in the assassination,” testimony indicates that the two shooters were recruited and trained in an area under Israeli military control beyond the so-called yellow line. The Qatari network also claimed the two underwent weapons training and instruction in the use of silencers at a military site near the Kissufim crossing.

The report also presented one of the alleged shooters, who was captured after contact with his handlers was cut off. The gunman “confessed,” according to Al Jazeera, that he received instructions from an Israeli intelligence officer known as “Abu Omar,” and said Israeli drones accompanied him and his partner during the operation, providing real-time situational awareness. The shooter reportedly told investigators that contact with his handler was severed immediately after the shooting, leading to his arrest, while his partner fled to an area under Israeli control.

In the video, the voice of one of the alleged shooters is heard saying, “The officer called and said, ‘Be ready — the target has arrived.’” He describes the method of operation, saying his partner fired first and he then joined in. “I fired a pistol with a silencer. Out of 17 bullets, I fired eight. I fired the rest to cover for my partner,” he says.

Al Jazeera further claimed the investigation showed the shooters belonged to the militia led by Shawqi Abu Nasira, which reportedly includes about 50 Palestinian gunmen. According to the report, the group operates in Gaza to locate Hamas tunnels, gather intelligence, carry out targeted killings and conduct other activities for Israel, including looting aid convoys and turning in suspects. The militia is said to operate under the protection of the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli air force.

Hamas rejected attempts in Gaza to portray the killing as an “internal assassination.” Hamas’ security apparatus issued an official statement after the incident, saying there were “deliberate attempts at deception” to present the killing as internal, and that only the version released by authorized security bodies should be considered official. Residents of the Maghazi camp were also urged to report any suspicious activity to Hamas.

At the same time, Ghassan al-Dahini, who replaced Yasser Abu Shabab, posted on social media taking responsibility for the killing. “The arm of the Special Operations Unit in the Counterterrorism Apparatus is very long, knows its target and does not miss, neither in time nor place,” he wrote. “Our heroes carried out a just act of retribution today that calmed the hearts of our oppressed people.” He ended the post by naming Ahmed Zamzam and placing an “X” next to it. Separately, an account on X bearing Abu Shabab’s name published a photo of Zamzam after he was shot, alongside the caption: “Ahmed Zamzam X, and the account is still open.”

‘Abu Shabab operatives at IDF checkpoints’

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that members of the Abu Shabab militia are conducting checks at IDF checkpoints in the Gaza Strip. The report was based on testimony from two women who said they encountered militia members who identified themselves at the Rafah crossing , which reopened last week. One of them, Lamia Rabie, told the BBC she was escorted by IDF soldiers with her children to a screening point, where she encountered Abu Shabab operatives.

“The woman who conducted the search did not speak, and when she finished, we went to the Israelis who were questioning us,” Rabie said. “The Israelis and ‘Abu Shabab’ were together in the same place.”

Another woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the BBC the group’s members told her they could help her reach Europe if she cooperated. She said the militia members who searched her recognized and strip-searched three other women as well.