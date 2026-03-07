Satellite images reveal damage to Iranian bases as warplanes destroyed at Shiraz airport

New satellite images released by the Vantor imaging company reveal extensive damage across multiple Iranian military sites following recent strikes , including destroyed aircraft at Shiraz airport and heavy damage to an Iranian naval base near the Strait of Hormuz.

The images show five aircraft destroyed at Shiraz airport, including two Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets. According to BBC Persian, the strikes also damaged two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and another aircraft believed to be either a passenger plane or an additional Iranian transport plane of the Ilyushin Il-76 type.

5 View gallery Fighter and transport aircraft hit in Shiraz ( Photo: Vantor )

Satellite photographs from the Shiraz airport show the aircraft burned and heavily damaged on the ground.

Heavy damage to Iranian naval base

Additional satellite imagery shows significant destruction at the Iranian naval base in Bandar Bahbuh, located near the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas along the Persian Gulf and close to the Strait of Hormuz.

5 View gallery Destruction at Iranian naval base ( Photo: Vanto/ Reuters )

5 View gallery Iranian naval base ( Photo: Vanto/ Reuters )

The images show several buildings at the naval installation destroyed or severely damaged following the strikes.

Other images released by Vantor indicate substantial damage in nearby areas used for drone storage and operations, as well as at an Iranian air defense base.

Missile base and other strategic sites hit

Earlier this week, satellite images published by the company Planet Labs also revealed extensive destruction at several military installations across Iran.

5 View gallery Iranian military base ( Photo: Vanto/ Reuters )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Vantor/ AFP )

Among the sites heavily damaged was the missile base in Kermanshah in western Iran, which appears to have been almost completely destroyed. Most buildings at the facility were flattened and entrances to underground tunnels were damaged.

The strategic base, located in an area from which missiles could be launched toward Israel and Gulf states, included underground facilities and two missile storage zones.

Additional satellite images from recent days also show damage at the port of Bandar Abbas, Iran’s most important commercial port, as well as strikes on missile bases in Isfahan and Khurgu in Hormozgan province.

Other images show destroyed storage bunkers at the Iranian naval base in Konarak, damage to buildings at the Natanz nuclear site that had previously been targeted by U.S. strikes in an earlier operation, and damage to structures and equipment at the Chuka Bulk Alireza drone base in Iran.