King Charles includes Harry and Meghan in funeral plans, despite royal rift

King Charles III is making plans for his own funeral and hopes the occasion will help reconcile the British royal family with his estranged son, Prince Harry, even if that reunion comes posthumously.

According to The Telegraph, sources close to the 76-year-old monarch said the king is already involved in detailed preparations for the eventual event. Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, are expected to have a central role in the proceedings.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Nathalia Angarita, Reuters )

Charles reportedly wants Harry to return to the family fold when the time comes, viewing the funeral as a potential final opportunity to restore “family harmony.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be included in the highest levels of planning and are expected to participate in all key ceremonies.

The king also hopes that Prince Harry will walk alongside his brother, Prince William, in the funeral procession. William would become king upon his father’s death.

Buckingham Palace emphasized that these preparations do not suggest Charles, who has reportedly been diagnosed with a terminal cancer, is expected to die soon. Major royal events, including funerals, are typically planned years in advance and require coordination among palace staff, law enforcement, the military and the Church of England. Plans are regularly reviewed and updated.

Plans are also underway for a more celebratory occasion: Charles’s 80th birthday in 2028.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images )

Although royal funerals follow established customs, individual members of the royal family may adjust certain elements based on personal beliefs or preferences. Queen Elizabeth II’s mourning period lasted nearly three weeks, but Charles reportedly intends to shorten his to 10 or 11 days. He is also expected to minimize expenditures and use of resources.

Despite the long-running rift, Harry appears open to reconciliation. He recently sent invitations to both his father and brother for the 2027 Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event for wounded and recovering servicemembers that he founded in 2014. It remains one of his most notable achievements.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

A source close to the Duke of Sussex said Harry “hopes his father will be willing to overcome their differences and come support the servicemembers and veterans. He’s extending an olive branch — and might receive one in return.”

The 2027 Games are still two years away, but Harry reportedly sent the invitations early to ensure both men could reserve the dates.

The last time Prince Harry appeared publicly alongside his family was at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.