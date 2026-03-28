Report: Iran hits key US surveillance plane, dealing blow to operations in Gulf

An Iranian missile and drone attack on a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia damaged a key American surveillance aircraft and injured service members, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. and Arab officials.

The strike targeted Prince Sultan Air Base on Friday, wounding 12 U.S. personnel and damaging several aircraft, including refueling planes, according to the report.

1 View gallery E-3 Sentry ( Photo: Wikipedia )

Among the damaged aircraft was an E-3 Sentry, an airborne warning and control system used to track missiles, drones and aircraft over long distances and provide real-time battlefield awareness.

The aircraft plays a central role in coordinating air operations and directing responses to incoming threats.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Venable told the newspaper the damage could significantly affect U.S. capabilities in the region.

“It’s a huge deal,” he said. “It hurts the U.S.’s ability to see what’s happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness.”