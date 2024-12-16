Senior official: Hostage deal possible before Trump takes office

A senior Israeli official said on Monday negotiations for a hostage deal with Hamas are ongoing, with hopes of reaching an agreement before Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. president on January 20.

“The goal is to finalize a deal by the end of the month,” the official told Ynet. “Most details have been agreed upon, but the primary dispute centers on the number of hostages to be released in the first stage.”

3 View gallery Tel Aviv rally in call to release hostages held by Hamas ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

The official explained that Hamas has proposed releasing a smaller group of hostages, while Israel is pushing for nearly double that number. “Right now, the focus of negotiations is on the number of hostages and their identities,” the source added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation departed for Qatar on Monday evening to advance talks.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Monday he had a "very good talk" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the war in Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office.

Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.

Hamas-led terrorists killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250, including Israeli-American dual nationals, during their Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies.

Trump: 'Working hard to get the hostages back'

More than 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military rescue operations. Of the 100 still held in Gaza, roughly half are believed to be alive.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently dispatched more senior aides to the region to try and secure a long-sought cease-fire deal.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Defense Minister Israel Katz held private meetings with Adam Boehler , Trump's point man on hostage affairs . The meetings were attended by Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons. The American envoy requested complete discretion during the discussions with the ministers.

Earlier, Katz said that negotiations for a hostage deal with Hamas were at their peak and described the talks as “ closer than ever ” to reaching an agreement.

Speaking to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Katz noted that Hamas had shown flexibility on key points, including the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors, which he said would not be obstacles to finalizing the deal.

3 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz (left) ( Photo: Knesset )

“In my view, we are closer than ever to securing an additional hostage-release deal,” Katz said. He added that the process would occur in gradual phases and expressed confidence that the agreement would receive Cabinet approval. “It is best to speak as little as possible about it in public,” Katz cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem District Court announced Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be required to testify in his criminal trial as scheduled on Tuesday. The court provided no public explanation for the decision, stating only, “After hearing both sides and considering special circumstances, we have decided not to hold a court session tomorrow.”

Earlier Monday, a senior Hamas official told Saudi Arabia’s Asharq News that the group believed a deal involving “the exchange of prisoners and a cease-fire” was within reach, provided Netanyahu did not “disrupt the agreement.” The official claimed that Hamas and other Palestinian factions had demonstrated significant flexibility, agreeing to a phased end to the fighting and the withdrawal of Israeli forces according to a set timetable.

“The Gaza factions insist on a final end to the war, a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip, the return of displaced Gazans to their homes and a respectful exchange of prisoners,” the official said. He emphasized that international mediators had advised keeping the details of the talks confidential to prevent Netanyahu from using them as a pretext to derail negotiations.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

A source close to the discussions indicated that both the U.S. administration and President-elect Donald Trump were pressuring for a swift resolution, with hopes of reaching an agreement by the end of the year. “The factions are ready; the main issue is the Israeli position,” the source said.

Mohammad Nazzal, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, confirmed ongoing negotiations but warned it was too early to predict the outcome. He framed Hamas’ efforts as an attempt to overcome obstacles and end the fighting in Gaza.

Nazzal mocked President-elect Trump’s reported threats to intensify pressure if hostages were not released by January 20, the day of his inauguration. “Is there anything worse than the hell Gaza has experienced for over a year?” Nazzal said. He accused Israel of failing to secure significant results in prior hostage rescues, adding, “They recovered only a few bodies after they killed them.”

He insisted that both the outgoing Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration must recognize the demands of the Palestinian people and the “brave resistance.”