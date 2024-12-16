Trump repeats warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or face consequences

Speaking to press, US president-elect says had 'very good talk' with Netanyahu about Gaza war, warns 'all hell is going to break out' if hostages not home by his inauguration

Yuval Karni, Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage
Donald Trump
Hamas hostages
Hamas
Gaza
Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good talk" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the war in Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office.
Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
2 View gallery
נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ נשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
(Photo: AP /Evan Vucci)
"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.
Hamas-led terrorists killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250, including Israeli-American dual nationals, during their Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies.
More than 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military rescue operations. Of the 100 still held in Gaza, roughly half are believed to be alive.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
U.S. President Joe Biden recently dispatched more senior aides to the region to try and secure a long-sought cease-fire deal.
2 View gallery
מחאה למען החטופים מחוץ לשגירות ארה"ב שבתל אביבמחאה למען החטופים מחוץ לשגירות ארה"ב שבתל אביב
Tell Aviv rally in call to free hostages held by Hamas
(Photo: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Defense Minister Israel Katz held private meetings with Adam Boehler, Trump's point man on hostage affairs. The meetings were attended by Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons. The American envoy requested complete discretion during the discussions with the ministers.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""