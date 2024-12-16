Trump repeats warning to Hamas to release hostages soon or face consequences

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very good talk" with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the war in Gaza and reiterated his threat that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas does not release its hostages by Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office.
Trump described it as a "recap call" during a press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
"As you know, I gave a warning that if these hostages aren't back home by that date, all hell is going to break out," he said.
Hamas-led terrorists killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250, including Israeli-American dual nationals, during their Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies.
More than 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military rescue operations. Of the 100 still held in Gaza, roughly half are believed to be alive.
U.S. President Joe Biden recently dispatched more senior aides to the region to try and secure a long-sought cease-fire deal.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Defense Minister Israel Katz held private meetings with Adam Boehler, Trump's point man on hostage affairs. The meetings were attended by Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons. The American envoy requested complete discretion during the discussions with the ministers.