UK PM Burnham says IRGC almost certainly behind RAF Fairford incident, vows new Iran sanctions

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged Monday to impose additional sanctions on Iran, saying intelligence assessments indicated that Tehran was highly likely to have coordinated a security incident at RAF Fairford that prompted the United States to withdraw 12 B-1 bombers from the British military base.

Addressing the House of Commons, Burnham said the events at the airbase in Gloucestershire late last month were "almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards," marking his strongest public assessment yet of Iranian involvement.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham ( Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP )

The prime minister said Britain would intensify its efforts to disrupt criminal networks allegedly used by Tehran to carry out operations on British territory, including measures targeting their financing.

"We will not tolerate these threats on our soil," Burnham told lawmakers.

He said the government would use its available powers to confront networks linked to Iran and introduce further sanctions aimed at limiting the ability of Tehran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to threaten British security.

Seven arrested as US withdraws 12 bombers

The incident at RAF Fairford, which also led authorities to evacuate a nearby village, has prompted an investigation involving seven British citizens.

All seven were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.

The United States withdrew 12 B-1 bombers from the base at the beginning of October, following the security concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously acknowledged that "some threats" had been made against the installation.

British authorities, however, have maintained that RAF Fairford remains safe.

Britain signals tougher action against Iran

Burnham's remarks represent a significant escalation in the British government's public attribution of responsibility for the incident.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the prime minister's assessment directly implicates the IRGC, which Britain suspects of directing the activity through criminal networks.

The promised sanctions would focus on restricting those networks and their financial resources, although Burnham did not announce specific individuals or organizations that would be targeted.

The developments have also highlighted the security implications of the incident for Britain's military relationship with the United States, particularly after the withdrawal of American bombers from RAF Fairford.