Elon Musk defends Netanyahu under criminal indictment ;‘Deep State Is Everywhere’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, tasked by former President Donald Trump with leading massive cuts to the U.S. government, weighed in Monday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing trial, claiming that the "deep state is everywhere."
Musk, who has a friendly relationship with Netanyahu, shared a post on X from Fox News commentator Mark Levin. Levin had reposted an old documentary about Netanyahu’s legal battle, titled The Trial, describing it as part of the "legal war against Netanyahu."
The documentary, directed by Gilad (Gili) Goldschmidt and Yoad Ben Yosef, focuses on the bribery charges in Case 4000, the most serious corruption case against Netanyahu. The filmmakers claim it explores unprecedented legal decisions, including the prosecution’s argument that Netanyahu allegedly received bribes in the form of favorable media coverage.
Earlier Monday, Netanyahu completed his 12th day of testimony in court. In a rare move, the judges heard classified arguments from Military Intelligence Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva behind closed doors. As a result, they canceled Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony for Tuesday. The proceedings were recorded manually and placed in a secure vault.
Before Netanyahu took the stand, the court had ruled that the prosecution’s direct examination would last 14 sessions, while the defense would submit a list of witnesses. The trial is scheduled to proceed three times a week unless the court decides otherwise.