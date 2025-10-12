US: 16 killed at explosion in Tennessee military facility

After a massive explosion at a Tennessee military explosives company that left 16 people missing, officials expect to find no survivors.
Humfreys County Sheriff Chris Davis has said that at this point, all 16 missing are presumed dead. The ongoing efforts are expected to involve DNA testing to identify the victims.
The massive blast destroyed a building at the headquarters of Accurate Energetic Systems on Friday morning west of Nashville. So far, the cause of the explosion has yet to have been determined.
Accurate Energetic Systems manufactures explosives for "military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets. In 2014 , according to reports, an explosion that occurred in the company's Tennessee compound claimed the life of one person and injured three.