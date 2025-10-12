US: 16 killed at explosion in Tennessee military facility

Humfreys County Sheriff Chris Davis has said that at this point, all 16 missing are presumed dead. The ongoing efforts are expected to involve DNA testing to identify the victims.

Humfreys County Sheriff Chris Davis has said that at this point, all 16 missing are presumed dead. The ongoing efforts are expected to involve DNA testing to identify the victims.

Humfreys County Sheriff Chris Davis has said that at this point, all 16 missing are presumed dead. The ongoing efforts are expected to involve DNA testing to identify the victims.