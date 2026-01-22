Arab local authorities strike nationwide as Sakhnin residents protest unchecked crime

Arab communities across Israel held a general strike on Thursday in solidarity with Sakhnin , amid mounting anger over unchecked violence, extortion attempts and death threats that have plagued the city in recent months.

All schools, kindergartens, businesses and public services in Arab localities were closed as part of the protest, which was declared by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, chaired by Dr. Jamal Zahalka. The move comes as Sakhnin entered its third consecutive day of shutdown over what residents describe as a near total absence of law enforcement in the face of escalating criminal violence.

7 View gallery Protest in Sakhnin ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

“What is happening in Arab society in general, and in Sakhnin in particular, is not normal,” Sakhnin Mayor Mazen Ghnaim said. “Every day and every night, people roam the main road shooting, burning property and acting with complete impunity. They film themselves and spread the footage. This is a disgrace for the police. Citizens are being killed, and it is as if nothing happened.” Ghnaim, who also heads the National Committee of Arab Mayors, said residents were being targeted after refusing to pay protection money demanded by criminal groups. He warned that the protest would intensify unless police take decisive action.

7 View gallery “More than 200 bullets were fired at my store,” Ali Zbeidat said. ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Sakhnin has been paralyzed since Tuesday, with all businesses, schools and public institutions shut down in protest against what residents describe as rampant violence, including gunfire directed at businesses, extortion attempts and repeated death threats. One of the first business owners to close his doors was Ali Zbeidat, who owns several large businesses in the city. “More than 200 bullets were fired at my store,” he said. “If people had been nearby, it would have ended with dead and wounded. I also received serious threats to my life, all to force me to pay protection money. I refuse. This is our livelihood, and we must defend it against this policy. I closed the businesses because human safety is more important than money. Unfortunately, the police are not helping us, and we can no longer remain silent.”

7 View gallery “I have nothing left to say after all this pain,” Khaled Abu Saleh said, pointing to the bullet holes. ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Khaled Abu Saleh, who shut down his longtime bakery after it was targeted by gunfire, armed robbery and extortion threats, echoed those sentiments. “I have nothing left to say after all this pain,” he said. “I do not know where we are headed. I am thinking about leaving the country and looking for a different life, far from danger. I walk through Sakhnin and see the pain and sorrow of the people. This struggle must continue until everyone can live safely. I sacrificed my livelihood to protect myself and others from harm.”

7 View gallery “We will not return to our businesses until we see personal security,” Mohammed Jaber said. ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Another business owner, Mohammed Jaber, said the protest was a last resort. “We decided to stand together to eradicate the violence,” he said. “Thank God, everything went according to plan, and we hope to see real results. We will not reopen our businesses until we have personal security. If that does not happen, we will start seeing bodies in the streets, not just gunfire at businesses. Money and losses do not matter to us.”

7 View gallery “There is no more room for silence,” Ibrahim Ghnaim said. ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Ibrahim Ghnaim, a resident of the city, said economic pressure was the only way to force change. “We need to strike the economy with shutdowns involving doctors, engineers and workers from all sectors so our cry will reach its destination,” he said. “There is no more room for silence. We want a serious and genuine struggle.”

7 View gallery “Even people with special needs fear for their lives,” Hatam Badarna said. ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )

Hatam Badarna, director of the Gan Eden association, arrived at the protest tent with teenagers with special needs. “We came to make our voices heard, to demand an end to the shooting and to express our grief over events that endanger our lives,” she said. “Even people with special needs fear for their lives because of what is happening. We want stable and safe lives, not to live under a hail of bullets.”

7 View gallery “Apparently, it suits the prime minister that Arabs are being murdered,” Sakhnin Mayor Mazen Ghnaim said ( Photo: Elad Gershgoren )