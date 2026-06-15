IDF Widows and Orphans Organization awards record scholarships to widows, orphans of Israel's fallen

Gross Meydan said the support provided by the organization goes beyond financial assistance. “The support we provide at the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization is not merely financial assistance; it is a declaration of faith. We believe in you, in your strengths, and in your potential to lead, influence, and shape the future of Israeli society. This year, we are proud to present wedding gifts to those who established a home in Israel, alongside salute grants to those who wore the uniform, proudly carried the flag of service, and went out to defend the country. For us, this is the profound meaning of true companionship—to be there for you during the moments that shape life, future, and hope,” she said.