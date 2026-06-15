IDF Widows and Orphans Organization awards record scholarships to widows, orphans of Israel's fallen

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO) awarded more than 2 million shekels in scholarships and grants to widows and orphans of Israel’s fallen security personnel during its annual “One Spirit” ceremony.
The event, held for the 17th consecutive year since 2008, distributed 478 scholarships and grants, including academic scholarships, “salute grants” for IDF orphans who served in active reserve duty over the past year, and wedding gifts for members who established new homes in Israel this year.
According to the organization, the initiative is intended to encourage higher education, community involvement and social contribution among bereaved families, while honoring the memory of their fallen relatives.
The ceremony was attended by Mrs. Orna Zamir, wife of the IDF chief of staff; attorney Zehava Gross Meydan, chairwoman of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization; and CEO Shlomi Nahumson, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defense and the IDF Personnel Directorate, including Brig. Gen. Edna Iliya and Col. Meital Samet-Cohen.
Gross Meydan said the support provided by the organization goes beyond financial assistance. “The support we provide at the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization is not merely financial assistance; it is a declaration of faith. We believe in you, in your strengths, and in your potential to lead, influence, and shape the future of Israeli society. This year, we are proud to present wedding gifts to those who established a home in Israel, alongside salute grants to those who wore the uniform, proudly carried the flag of service, and went out to defend the country. For us, this is the profound meaning of true companionship—to be there for you during the moments that shape life, future, and hope,” she said.
CEO Shlomi Nahumson said the organization is committed to accompanying bereaved families throughout their lives. “The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization has made it its core mission to stand by IDF widows and orphans throughout their entire life journey, and we are deeply committed to this. Tonight, we are distributing over two million shekels in scholarships, wedding grants, and salute gifts—the highest amount the organization has ever allocated for these grants. This stands as a testament to our deep desire to serve as a pillar of support, a reliance, and a true home for them,” he said.
The IDFWO is the sole legal representative body for families of fallen IDF and security forces personnel, including the IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet, Mossad, Israel Prison Service and local emergency response teams. Founded in 1991 under Israel’s Fallen Soldiers’ Families Law, it represents more than 18,000 widows, widowers and orphans.
The organization provides financial, emotional and social support, including scholarships, counseling, workshops, summer camps, family vacations and community programs, while also advocating for bereaved families in the Knesset and government institutions.
Since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, the organization says the bereavement circle has expanded significantly, with approximately 358 new widows and widowers and 908 new orphans added to its ranks.