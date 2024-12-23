850 Syria without Assad

‘Syria is fragmented into thousands of pieces’

Col. (Res.) Miri Eisen: 'Every town, every village is ruled by a different, brutal bully'

Emily Schrader, ILTV|
Syria has splintered into thousands of factions following the fall of the Assad regime, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisen, who spoke to ILTV News on Sunday.
ISRAELI DETERRENCE
(ILTV)
“Every town, every village is ruled by a different, brutal bully,” Eisen explained. “None of them are good guys. They fought each other, they fought against Assad, and right now they are trying to establish something new.”
Eisen expressed concern over the instability in Syria and its implications for Israel. She warned that the rebels do not appear to be potential partners for cooperation.
“We’re going to border Syria no matter what," she said, "and I really hope that [their challenges in rebuilding] won’t be about us.”
