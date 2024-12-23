‘Syria is fragmented into thousands of pieces’

Syria has splintered into thousands of factions following the fall of the Assad regime, according to Col. (Res.) Miri Eisen, who spoke to ILTV News on Sunday.

“Every town, every village is ruled by a different, brutal bully,” Eisen explained. “None of them are good guys. They fought each other, they fought against Assad, and right now they are trying to establish something new.”

Eisen expressed concern over the instability in Syria and its implications for Israel. She warned that the rebels do not appear to be potential partners for cooperation.