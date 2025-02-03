Jewish schools see renewed interest after Hamas massacre, says Yael Foundation CEO

In an interview with ILTV News, she explained how, following the attack, the Yael Foundation—which funds groundbreaking programs ranging from innovative curricula to educator training and scholarships—took swift action. Within three days, the organization ensured that all its programs had the necessary security measures in place to keep children and families safe.

In an interview with ILTV News, she explained how, following the attack, the Yael Foundation—which funds groundbreaking programs ranging from innovative curricula to educator training and scholarships—took swift action. Within three days, the organization ensured that all its programs had the necessary security measures in place to keep children and families safe.

In an interview with ILTV News, she explained how, following the attack, the Yael Foundation—which funds groundbreaking programs ranging from innovative curricula to educator training and scholarships—took swift action. Within three days, the organization ensured that all its programs had the necessary security measures in place to keep children and families safe.

At the same time, while some parents chose not to send their children to Jewish schools out of fear for their safety, many others reconnected with their faith and community.

At the same time, while some parents chose not to send their children to Jewish schools out of fear for their safety, many others reconnected with their faith and community.

At the same time, while some parents chose not to send their children to Jewish schools out of fear for their safety, many others reconnected with their faith and community.