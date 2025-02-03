Jewish schools see renewed interest after Hamas massacre, says Yael Foundation CEO

The October 7 Hamas massacre brought many Jews closer to their faith, according to Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation.
In an interview with ILTV News, she explained how, following the attack, the Yael Foundation—which funds groundbreaking programs ranging from innovative curricula to educator training and scholarships—took swift action. Within three days, the organization ensured that all its programs had the necessary security measures in place to keep children and families safe.
At the same time, while some parents chose not to send their children to Jewish schools out of fear for their safety, many others reconnected with their faith and community.
“I would say that we see many more people everywhere going to Jewish schools, Jewish synagogues, and community spaces than ever before,” Yosovich said. “They do feel closer. They feel like, you know, something has shaken them up, and they are looking for it.”
