Israel optimistic bodies of hostages could be returned

Israeli officials said on Monday that they were optimistic that the negotiations to return the bodies of four hostages would soon be successful although Hamas has publicly said it would not release them while Israel refuses to free Palestinian prisoners under the terms of the cease-fire agreement.
Israel halted the release of 620 Palestinians from jail on Saturday after Hamas showed a clip of two Israeli captives brought to view the release of Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Avera Mengistu.
Sources involved in the talks told the Saudi owned UK-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that if all goes well, Hamas may release the bodies of two dead hostages within hours. The sources said the terror group was prepared to avoid a ceremony but would demand the release of the prisoners as well as additional terrorists from jail.
Israel demands that the four bodies that Hamas was to release on Thursday would be handed over without the shameful ceremony the terror group staged when they released the bodies of the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz last week. Jerusalem also demands that no Palestinian prisoners be freed before a positive identification can be made after Hamas delivered the body of an unknown Palestinian female instead of Shiri Bibas who was murdered in captivity.
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to move negotiations forward. Israel wants to extend the first phase of the deal for a month or more, to include the release of more live hostages. This would mean that the cease-fire would be extended into the Muslim month of Ramadan.
The Israeli demand is that hostages who are wounded or sick and those who have families be included in the next release.