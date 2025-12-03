Bedouin border gun smugglers attempt to ram IDF soldiers near Dead Sea; suspects shot

A highly unusual incident, which the military did not initially report to the public, occurred when an Israel Defense Forces unit shot a suspect during an alleged attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israel near the Dead Sea.
The shooting followed the suspect and his accomplices allegedly attempting to run over the soldiers with their vehicle. The suspect, identified as a 23-year-old resident of Al-Azazmeh, part of the Bedouin community in the Negev, sustained moderate injuries and was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. No injuries were reported among the soldiers.
The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, approximately 5:00 a.m. According to known details, an IDF force identified the smuggling cell and moved to apprehend them. The four individuals allegedly fled and attempted to use their vehicle to run over the soldiers, prompting the IDF to open fire on the cell.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, who were called to the scene by the IDF, transported the wounded suspect to Soroka Medical Center. The evacuation reportedly occurred about two hours after the shooting incident.
The three uninjured suspects were brought before the Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where police requested an extension of their detention. A police representative noted during the hearing that the incident was "unusual," as the suspects are implicated in smuggling both to and from Jordan. The representative also confirmed that the suspects attempted to ram the IDF force. Furthermore, authorities reported seizing a drone and other evidence in the suspects' possession.
The police have charged the shot suspect, Majed Abu Gardoud, and his alleged accomplices—Taleb Alkhashar, 34, from Bir Hadaj, Amir Alqashar, 28, from Kseifa, and Muhammad Alqashar, 21, from Abu Krinat—with offenses including unlawful injury, endangering a person on a transportation route, and weapons violations. Their detention has been extended by six days.