Massive Al Qaeda offensive rocks Mali as rebels claim key city captured | Watch

Heavy fighting broke out Saturday on the outskirts of Mali’s capital and in several major cities after coordinated attacks by terrorist groups and Tuareg rebels, in one of the most serious challenges to the country’s military junta in years.
The Malian army said armed terrorist groups targeted military positions and barracks in Bamako and other parts of the country early Saturday. It later said the situation was under control and that several terrorists had been killed and equipment destroyed, though gunfire was still reported in some areas.
The attacks struck areas near Bamako, including Kati, a key military town that is home to the residence of junta leader Gen. Assimi Goita. Fighting was also reported in Sevare, Gao and Kidal.
The Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front claimed it had taken control of Kidal, a symbolic northern city that Mali’s army recaptured in November 2023 with support from Russian Wagner forces after more than a decade of rebel control. The group also claimed gains in the Gao region. The claims could not be independently verified.
Helicopters carried out airstrikes near Bamako in the morning and continued flying over the capital later in the day. Several roads leading to military sites, the airport and the presidential palace were blocked by security forces.
There was no immediate casualty toll. Residents reported explosions and damage to homes in Kati and near the airport area. The home of Defense Minister Gen. Sadio Camara was reportedly hit by a major explosion, though his associates denied rumors that he had been wounded.
The African Union condemned the attacks, saying they risked endangering civilians. The U.S. Bureau of African Affairs also condemned what it called a terrorist attack and expressed condolences to victims and their families.
Mali has been ruled by the military since coups in 2020 and 2021. The country has faced a deep security crisis since 2012, driven by terrorist groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, criminal networks and separatist movements in the north.