Israel hopes for 'surprise' from Sinwar, but there is no new outline for hostage deal

There is no new outline for a cease-fire and hostage deal, sources familiar with the details said Saturday night, adding that "it is a shame to deceive the families" after Hamas claimed that it had "received minor amendments" to the Israeli proposal, as it comes under heavy pressure exerted by mediators Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. In the meantime, a discussion will be held Sunday at the Southern Command with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as part of the preparation for the transition to Phase III of the fighting in Gaza

The terrorist organization is sticking to its position and wants to know if Israel is committed to the agreement and intends to agree to a permanent cease-fire, or return to fighting. At the same time, there are attempts to introduce minor changes in the outline.

1 View gallery Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photos: IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Yonatan Zindel )

The latest exchange comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week in an interview on Channel 14 that Israel will not implement even the first phase of the agreement. Netanyahu was asked in the interview if he supports a deal with a commitment to end the war and he replied that he is ready to make a "partial deal. We are committed to continuing the war after the cease-fire."

Under U.S. pressure, Netanyahu issued a clarification of his words saying that Israel is indeed committed to the agreement. In an attempt to minimize damage after the interview, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement which said that "Hamas is the one who opposes the deal, not Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that we will not leave Gaza until we return all 120 of our hostages, both living and dead."

After reports over the last day regarding the deal, a political official clarified: "Israel is committed to the wording of the proposal that President Biden welcomed. There is no change in its position. Up to this moment, Hamas has not given a response to this proposal."

Despite the opposition of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich there is a majority in the government to implement the deal. Therefore, at the same time as the end of the fighting in Gaza, the mediators believe - as does the U.S. - that there is an extraordinary opportunity to advance the agreement. Against this background, a telephone conversation was held Saturday night between the head of Egyptian intelligence, Minister Abbas Kamel, and the political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

The main dispute between the parties is the transition to phase B, and how to "promise" Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that Israel will not resume fighting. Now, when Israel is nearing the end of the intensive phase of the fighting for the takeover of Rafah, the Americans and the mediators think that this is an opportunity to convince Sinwar to accept the deal, even though so far all attempts have failed.

Israeli officials are not optimistic that Hamas will agree to the deal on the table, and hope that a Hamas answer will surprise them. The assumption in Israel is that Sinwar thinks he is winning, so why would he agree now and change his mind if nothing has changed.

On Saturday night, there were rallies and demonstrations for the return of the 120 hostages who are still being held by Hamas in Gaza. During the main event at Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv, former hostage Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Gaza by the IDF, spoke publicly for the first time in a recorded message. "Although I’m home now, we can’t forget the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity, and must do everything to bring them back home,” she said in the video.