‘I’m a fan of his’: Trump thanks Yaniv Hayun for helping save flydubai flight

“I just want to thank and congratulate Yaniv Hayun, who's an Israeli plumber, and he’s a Trump fan. I’m a fan of his, a big fan. He saved that flight yesterday,” Trump said in the video.

“I just want to thank and congratulate Yaniv Hayun, who's an Israeli plumber, and he’s a Trump fan. I’m a fan of his, a big fan. He saved that flight yesterday,” Trump said in the video.

“I just want to thank and congratulate Yaniv Hayun, who's an Israeli plumber, and he’s a Trump fan. I’m a fan of his, a big fan. He saved that flight yesterday,” Trump said in the video.