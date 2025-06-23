Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan: Satellite images show what the US struck in Iran

The United States and Israel continue evaluating the extent of damage inflicted by the U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, seeking to determine how significantly Tehran's program has been set back.
While definitive answers remain elusive, Washington officials expressed confidence – based on statements from senior administration and military figures – that the heavily fortified Fordow facility suffered severe damage rendering it inoperable, "at minimum."
The New York Times presented an analysis Monday using satellite imagery from Maxar. According to the Times' assessment, satellite images indicate U.S. weapons at Fordow precisely targeted locations housing two structures experts believe may contain ventilation shafts.
Post-strike images show visible damage and likely penetration points from U.S. bunker-buster bombs, alongside alterations to ground surface appearance and grayish debris near suspected bomb entry points.
A U.S. official acknowledged to the New York Times Sunday that the strike on Fordow – whose central halls sit dozens of meters beneath solid rock – did not "obliterate" the facility. However, the official stated it was heavily damaged and the attack "took it off the table" by functionally neutralizing it. The same source conceded that even 12 bunker-buster bombs were insufficient for complete destruction.
The uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, previously damaged by Israel, was struck again by the U.S. Saturday overnight. Satellite analysis by the New York Times suggests the U.S. bombing focused on the site's underground enrichment halls, with imagery revealing two craters above their suspected locations.
Amid expert skepticism regarding the damage inflicted by the U.S. Operation Midnight Hammer, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted Sunday via an online post that the facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan were "obliterated."
“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.
This contrasts with more measured U.S. military assessments. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the nuclear program was "ruined," U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine offered cautious phrasing. A U.S. official separately emphasized Fordow itself was not destroyed but sustained significant damage. Caine noted it is too early to determine if Iran retains any nuclear capabilities.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday that the U.S. bombing likely caused "very significant damage" to Fordow's underground sections but stressed the full extent remains unknown.
"Given the explosive yield used and the high sensitivity of centrifuges to any vibration, it is likely that very significant damage was caused," Grossi told an emergency IAEA Board of Governors meeting.