U.S. military expert: Hamas exploits cease-fires, violates laws of war

Hamas fighters are “happy to put their uniforms on during a ceasefire,” according to Clifford May, the founder of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
May told ILTV News that Hamas is committing a war crime by even holding the hostages, let alone torturing them.
“As soon as the cease fire ends, because the hostages are not being given up, they either take their uniforms off or hide in their tunnels,” May explained, noting that Hamas put their uniforms on during the ceasefire to humiliate the Israeli hostages who were being released. “I wish more people at places like the UN and the NGOs would take note of that and realize what that says about Hamas.”
He added that while there have been some terror attacks in Israel in recent weeks, relations between Jewish and Muslim Israelis are better than expected. When attacks happen, he said, it is because there are individuals whom Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran manage to recruit or influence—those are the ones carrying out the attacks.
Watch the full interview: