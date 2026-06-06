US attacks Iranian coastal sites after Iran launches drones in latest flare-up

U.S. forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz , the U.S. military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.

The U.S. military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a U.S. official told Reuters. U.S. Central Command said on X that the U.S. then struck Iran’s surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, both on the Strait of Hormuz.

2 View gallery The Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

The U.S. and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war, leaving issues including Iran’s nuclear program for further negotiations.

As part of any agreement, Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of a U.S. blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait. Iran has effectively blocked the strait, where about a fifth of the world’s oil transited before the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran’s drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters )

“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” program, according to excerpts released by the network on Friday.

When asked why Iran’s leaders, if as desperate as he has portrayed them, were not more inclined to strike a deal, Trump said: