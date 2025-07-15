Over 20 countries join emergency summit in Colombia over Israel's alleged international law violations

Official representatives from over 20 countries, including Qatar, Spain, China and Ireland, are convening Tuesday and Wednesday in Bogotá, Colombia, for an emergency summit aimed at formulating concrete legal and diplomatic measures against Israel over alleged ongoing violations of international law during the war in Gaza and in the West Bank. The summit is led by the "Hague Group,” chaired by Colombia and South Africa, and according to organizers it seeks to address what they describe as an “environment of impunity” afforded to Israel by its allies.