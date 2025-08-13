Defense minister accuses IDF chief of harming officers as promotions stalled

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday accused IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir of “unnecessary harm to IDF officers” amid a public dispute between the two.

“The attempt to change procedures we have been working with — perhaps at the advice of anti-government associates stirring the pot — and replace them with attempts to set facts on the ground through improvised meetings will not succeed,” Katz said.

Katz’s remarks came after a report Tuesday on public broadcaster Kan that Zamir has been receiving advice from former IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, retired Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv, former IDF spokesman Avi Benayahu and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spokesman Liran Dan.

Katz said he and Zamir had agreed on a protocol for prior consultation, “which must be carried out in an orderly fashion and in advance discussions, as has been the case since I took office as defense minister.” He added, “As defense minister, appointed over the IDF and accountable to the citizens of the State of Israel — and to them alone — I will continue to closely oversee and guide the IDF and the defense establishment, both in the use of force across various arenas, with a clear offensive policy I lead, and in force building, including tight supervision over appointments.”

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan sharply criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu over Katz’s dispute with the chief of staff, saying: “It’s simple: Netanyahu demands personal loyalty before Israel’s security. He wants a chief of staff who will harm security, carry out delusional plans and join in mass draft dodging. He continues to tear apart the reservists while leading them into death traps Hamas is preparing for them in Gaza, together with [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich. For Netanyahu, every petty and dangerous political initiative comes before professional truth. I know the chief of staff’s background well: decades of brave service cannot be replaced by the whims of Netanyahu, his family and his partners. Anyone who harms the chief of staff is harming Israel’s security.”

Associates of Katz said Tuesday that he does not intend to discuss Zamir’s proposed appointments in the next two weeks. They said he would “study the material and formulate policy principles” and only afterward, “as is customary,” would the process restart, with all potential candidates for each role presented to the defense minister, “as has been the case until now.”

The IDF says Zamir has been trying for about a month to set a date with Katz to present his proposed brigadier general appointments for approval, but Katz has repeatedly postponed it. This is the second time Katz has delayed promotions for combat officers in a way that halts career advancement for them and for the officers under their command.

“Who is being harmed? Brigade commanders who fought in Gaza at the height of the operation, who were wounded and lost soldiers,” an IDF official said. “It harms officers who gave everything during the war, whose families bore the full brunt, almost broke apart — and the least we can give them is certainty about their near future: which base or unit they will serve in, for how long, and where their children will be. This entire affair is being carried out on their backs.”

The IDF said the appointments were meant to be approved this month to allow for overlap, organization and preparation in the coming months ahead of their implementation next summer. Zamir’s latest attempt to set a meeting with Katz on Tuesday was postponed again, according to an IDF official, “as if he were a low-ranking soldier and despite the fact there was no surprise involved.”