Shock twist in Mango founder’s death: Son now suspected of murdering billionaire father

More than 10 months have passed since Isaac Andic, the Jewish billionaire who founded the Spanish fashion brand Mango and became Catalonia’s richest man, died after falling from a cliff . Now Spanish media report dramatic new developments in the case, as local police have reopened the investigation and are not ruling out the possibility that he was murdered by his son Jonathan, who is now under investigation as a suspect.

Andic, 71, died on Dec. 14, 2024, after plunging into a ravine during a hike with his eldest son near the Salnitre Caves on Mount Montserrat. Police initially concluded that his death was the result of a “tragic accident” and ruled out foul play. But inconsistencies in the son’s testimony have prompted a fresh look at the case.

2 View gallery Billionaire Isaac Andic, killed in a cliff fall ( Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage, GettyImages )

Last month, a court reclassified Jonathan, 44, from a witness to a suspect after what it described as “contradictory statements” about the incident. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, police “encountered a series of clues which, when considered together, led them to move away from the idea of an accident and reframe the investigation as a possible homicide.” Reports in Spain said Jonathan’s account did not match the physical evidence collected at the scene. For now, police have not issued an official statement on the new developments. Investigators have also taken into account testimony from Andic’s partner, professional golfer Estefania Knott, who described tense relations between the father and son. Following these developments, a judge authorized police to examine data from the suspect’s mobile phone.

The Andic family issued a statement saying it “has not commented, and will not comment, on Isaac Andic’s death. The family asks that the ongoing legal process be respected and will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities. The Andic family is confident this process will soon conclude and that Jonathan’s innocence will be proven.”

According to the investigation, the father and son were walking along an easy trail often used by families and considered safe. On their way back, just a few meters from the parking lot, Jonathan claimed he heard stones falling behind him and, when he turned around, saw that his father had fallen off an unfenced cliff. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Initially, police found no evidence of homicide but later determined that the combination of conflicting testimony and circumstantial signs warranted continuing the investigation.

2 View gallery Andic during a visit in Israel ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

Meanwhile, Andic’s estate has become the subject of a financial dispute between his partner and his three children. The inheritance was divided equally among the children, Jonathan, Judith and Sarah, while Knott received a smaller share and demanded additional compensation. Negotiations between the two sides have since broken down.

Jonathan, now a suspect, began his career at Mango in 2005, where he managed the men’s line “Mango Man” and served as vice chairman of the company’s board. Following his father’s death, he stepped down from his executive role this past June.