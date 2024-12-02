Dozens of Uzbek nationals denied entry to UAE and interrogated after murder of Chabad rabbi

Dozens of Uzbek nationals were barred from entering the United Arab Emirates on Monday, reportedly due to the involvement of three Uzbek nationals in the kidnapping and murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan last month .

According to Uzbekistan’s embassy in the UAE , the detained individuals were held for "unknown reasons."

2 View gallery Dozens of Uzbek nationals barred entering the UAE ( Photo: Gazeta )

The Uzbeks, who had arrived in Abu Dhabi on a Wizz Air flight, were prevented from leaving the airport, had their passports confiscated and were subjected to questioning.

Uzbekistan's Gazeta newspaper reported that a total of 91 Uzbek nationals, all men aged 20 to 40, were detained. Many of them claimed they were given no explanation for the entry denial or the interrogation.

The detainees also alleged mistreatment during their confinement, claiming they were left without food for extended periods and were escorted to the restroom under guard. Many were forced to purchase return tickets at their own expense, which they described as a “blatant violation” of their rights.

The Uzbek embassy in the UAE confirmed the detentions, noting that 31 nationals were initially held at the airport, followed by an additional 10 and later 50 more. Embassy officials said they were unable to provide assistance to the detained citizens. Women, children and the elderly were eventually released, but men aged 20 to 40 now face potential deportation.

2 View gallery The Uzbek nationals arrested for the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

One detained traveler shared his story: “My brother and I were traveling to watch Formula 1, purely as tourists. There were also performances planned by Eminem, Maroon 5 and Teddy Swims.” He explained that other detainees had various reasons for their visits, including business meetings, family reunions and sightseeing.

“When we arrived, the passport control officers simply started pulling us aside and took our passports without any explanation,” he said. “We sat there waiting for hours, hoping for some information. Later, they called us one by one, asked why we came, how long we planned to stay, and took our phone numbers, but didn’t answer any of our questions.”

He continued, “We sat there for 15 hours. Then, armed guards from the National Guard arrived and took us to another room, somewhere in the basement. The conditions were terrible—stifling, with no space to sit or lie down.”

The situation has sparked growing concern among Uzbek nationals, who fear further detentions. The reasons for the crackdown remain unclear, with officials in both nations yet to provide comprehensive explanations.