Police probe fraud in Shas-linked schools accused of diverting public funds

opened an investigation after public funds intended for education were allegedly diverted to produce and distribute a children's newspaper affiliated with the

Police detained four suspects, including a government minister. According to investigators, the probe has been ongoing for several months, focusing on suspected fraud, breach of trust, falsification of corporate documents and money laundering.

Authorities suspect that budgeted education funds were unlawfully used to finance the publication and distribution of a children’s supplement in "HaDerech", a privately owned newspaper published by the Shas-affiliated Ma’ayan HaChinuch HaTorani school network.

