22 IDF soldiers and officers killed in Gaza since resumption of fighting

The IDF Friday morning announced the deaths of Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash, 41, from Tiberia, an engineering soldier and Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, 28, from Jerusalem, a 699th Brigade soldier, who were killed in action in the southern and northern Gaza Strip, respectively, bringing the army's combat death toll since the resumption of fighting to 22.

Since the beginning of ground operations last month, 93 IDF service members have been killed and a total of 418 have lost their lives since October 7.

The UN Security Council is set to convene on Friday for an urgent discussion on the war in Gaza and to vote on a resolution proposal calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. This meeting follows an extraordinary move by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who this week, for the first time during his tenure, invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter regarding the war in Gaza - a provision that can be activated in situations posing a threat to global peace and security.

Security Council member states are expected to vote on expressing "concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinians, and calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza." This comes with an apparent disregard for the plight of captives held by Hamas, without any call for their release or condemnation of the terrorist organization.

Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in the Shijaiyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, since the early hours of the morning, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the report, dozens of Palestinians were injured. "The Israeli bombings continued in several areas of the Strip, mainly in the eastern regions of Khan Younis and along the coast of Rafah. Aerial strikes occurred in the central areas of the Strip," it was reported.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, updated that the number of fatalities in IDF strikes in the Strip since the outbreak of the war has risen to over 16,456 people. According to the ministry, approximately 42,250 others have been injured in the attacks.

The IDF reported an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked an armed terrorist cell identified by forces near the Mount Dov border outpost overnight Friday.