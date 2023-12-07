2 soldiers killed in Gaza battles, IDF announces; operations continue in Shijaiyah neighborhood

The IDF on Thursday morning announced the names of two more soldiers killed while fighting in the Gaza Strip. Staff Sgt. Amit Bonzel, 22, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Shoham, was killed Wednesday in a battle in the center of the Gaza Strip. In addition, Staff Sgt. Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, 22, from Kiryat Gat, a soldier in the Commando Brigade’s Duvdevan unit, died Wednesday after being wounded in a battle on December 5 in the southern Gaza Strip.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The IDF also announced that in the battle in which Bonzel fell three soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit were seriously wounded. Another reserve soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

5 View gallery Staff Sgt. Amit Bonzel and Staff Sgt. Alemnew Emanuel Feleke

The 188th Armored Brigade, together with the Paratroopers and Golani Brigades, is in action for the fourth day in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, which has become the focus of the most persistent and difficult fighting since the resumption of the ground operation. In the last day, there were more than 50 encounters with terrorist squads in the neighborhood, and nearly 200 terrorists were eliminated.

The forces occupied the neighborhood from several directions, including from the border with Israel. The forces are also operating in the dense Shijaiyah marketplace, and most of the encounters involve the firing of RPG missiles from close ranges at the tanks and snipers. The army estimates that it will take a few more long days to achieve operational control and cleanse the large neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. The forces have also so far located dozens of tunnel shafts in Shijaiyah.

5 View gallery IDF forces operate in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

At the same time, the battles also continue in Khan Younis and Jabaliya. In Khan Younis, terrorists were eliminated and dozens of terrorist targets were attacked from the air. A Duvdevan force from the Commando Brigade's combat team encountered a terrorist squad that came out of a tunnel shaft and killed two terrorists in the encounter, and also destroyed the shaft. Team The 460th Brigade fought battles in the area of Jabaliya, where soldiers raided a military outpost of Hamas' Jabaliya Center Battalion. During the raid several terrorists were eliminated, according to the IDF. Forces also located a network of underground tunnels leading outside of the outpost, as well as a training complex and a munitions warehouse in the area of the outpost. Naval forces, attacked terrorist infrastructures and military compounds of the terrorist organization using precision weapons and mortar shells.

Overnight, the U.S. Senate fails to approve the aid package for Ukraine and Israel, which amount to $50 billion and $14 billion dollars respectively, despite US President Joe Biden's personal appeal to the legislators. The money for Ukraine was the most essential element of the legislation and the biggest point of contention among the legislators, because of the Republican opposition to the continuation of funding to that country's war effort. The budget proposal will now go back to the drawing board, with Biden already hinting that he would be willing to reach a compromise.

5 View gallery Hostages returned to Israel in Red Cross vehicle ( Photo: Reuters /Ibraheem Abu Mustafa )

Egyptian sources told the Qatari news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday morning that Cairo estimates that there could be a return to the deal to release the hostages in exchange for a truce. The source said that there are movements on the part of Israel to initiate a new prisoner exchange deal, and that in recent hours there have been Israeli contacts with senior officials in Egypt to check the feasibility of this. According to the source, Israeli officials discussed the possibility of a hostage release deal that includes female soldiers, elderly people and wounded soldiers. In addition, it was hinted that Israel would meet Hamas' demands for the release of sick and elderly prisoners, including those with blood on their hands.

The report comes after the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed the movement's "willingness to resume negotiations for the exchange of all prisoners and to reach a comprehensive agreement if the fighting in Gaza stops," according to a report by the Egyptian channel Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya.

5 View gallery Fuel being delivered to Gaza through the Rafah border

The Cabinet approved doubling the amount of fuel supplied to Gaza in a meeting late on Wednesday in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The decision was made amid pressure from the Biden administration that wanted the fuel supply up from 60,000 liters per day to 180,000 liters. There was no statement detailing how much fuel would be allowed to be delivered but Defense Minister Yoav Gallant early suggested that there would be an initial supply of 120,000 liters that would be increased only if Hamas allowed the Red Cross to visit the refugees and deliver medications to them.

The Washington Post reported late on Wednesday that in the efforts to fool Israel into believing Hamas had no intention of launching its attack, the terror group supplied the military with intelligence on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, the second largest Islamist faction in the Strip. Israel clashed with the PIJ in 2021, while Hamas remained out of the conflict.

5 View gallery Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorists shake hands during a release of Israeli hostages ( Photo: AFP )

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the Security Council of a global threat from the Gaza war as Arab states seek to leverage that to renew a push for the council to call for a cease-fire. He evoked section 99 of the UN charter which states: "The Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security." The article has not been used for decades, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.