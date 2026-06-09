Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Tel Aviv fitting room filming case

Police published the photo of a man suspected of filming a woman while she was nude inside a Bershka fitting room at Tel Aviv’s TLV Mall, asking the public to help identify him.

The appeal came a week after Shir Weiss wrote on social media that she spotted an iPhone recording her over the fitting room wall while she was trying on clothes.

1 View gallery The suspect ( Photo: Israel Police )

“As I looked up, I saw an iPhone brutally filming me, apparently for several long seconds, naked, getting dressed, trying on clothes,” she wrote, adding that she screamed, got dressed quickly and confronted the man.

According to Weiss, the man denied filming her and claimed she was lying. “As of now, nude photos of me are on the phone of a strange man,” she wrote.

Police said the Lev Tel Aviv station opened an investigation into a suspected privacy violation and collected evidence, but the suspect has not been located.